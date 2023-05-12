Food Safety officials advise people in Salem to buy naturally ripened mangoes

May 12, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Salem

The Food Safety Department officials here have advised people in Salem to buy mangoes that are ripened naturally using simple methods.

The District Designated Officer for Food Safety Department, R. Kathiravan, said the sellers were allowed to use ethylene fruit ripener. One packet of ethylene should be used to ripen 10 kg of mangoes and it should not come into direct contact with the fruits. The gas released from the packet would ripen the mangoes in 48 to 72 hours. A meeting was held last month with the mango traders in this regard.

“We received information that some traders were spraying ethylene directly on the fruit, which will ripen mangoes in 24 hours. Such mangoes will affect digestion. Mangoes ripened with calcium carbide are also not good for health. We have seized seven tonnes of mangoes that were ripened by spraying chemicals,” he said.

Mr. Kathiravan said that naturally-ripened mangoes would be soft and weightless with a sweet aroma. If the public find traders using unpermitted chemicals, they can complain on WhatsApp number 94440-42322.

During the season, from March second week to July second week, hundreds of temporary mango shops come up in the district selling different varieties of mangoes such as Neelam, Nadusalai, Malgova, Salem-Bengalura, Imam pasanth, and Sendura.

J. Srinivasan, a wholesale mango trader at Chinna Kadai Veethi, said this year the arrivals were poor. “We receive only 25 tonnes of mangoes a day, as against the 30 to 40 tonnes in good season. This season, many mangoes come with black marks due to pest attack. The rates have increased and the fruits are sold for ₹ 50 to ₹200 a kg, compared to ₹ 30 to ₹ 150 a kg last year. We are following the ripening methods recommended by the Food Safety Department. We urge people to wash the fruit thoroughly before consuming it,” he said.