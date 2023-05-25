Food safety officer, aide arrested for accepting bribe in Coimbatore

May 25, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested a food safety officer attached to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and his aide on charges of demanding and accepting ₹ 7,000 as bribe from a grocer. The officer, identified as M. Venkatesh, was working at the food safety office at Vadavalli. A private person, Prathap, was also arrested on charges of assisting the officer. According to the DVAC, Duraisamy, a resident of Vadavalli, is running two grocery stores. He had applied for the renewal of FSSAI licence and registration certificate at the food safety office at Vadavalli. The DVAC said that Venkatesh and Prathap demanded ₹ 7,000 to process Mr. Duraisamy’s application. The applicant, who was not willing to give bribe, approached the DVAC, Coimbatore detachment, lodged a complaint against the food safety officer and his aide. The DVAC registered a case based on the complaint and set up a trap to check the allegations. The complainant was given phenolphthalein-applied currencies for the trap. On Thursday, based on the instructions of the food safety officer, his aide Prathap received the ₹ 7,000 as bribe from the complainant at a bakery near the food safety office at Vadavalli. The DVAC sleuths, who were waiting at the spot, arrested Prathap and Venkatesh.