ADVERTISEMENT

Food Safety Dept. issues guidelines ahead of Deepavali

Updated - October 19, 2024 12:54 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Citizens may lodge complaints against erring food dealers on 9444042322

The Hindu Bureau

In the run-up to Deepavali, the Food Safety Department here has warned food dealers of action if the quality of food they sell – bakery items, sweets, and savouries – compromises public health.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department has instructed those setting up temporary sweet and savouries stalls for Deepavali to apply and register via https://foscos.fssai.gov.in.

The public are urged to buy only properly packaged and labelled food that clearly mentions the date of manufacture and expiry as well as the ingredients, it said.

The department has also warned against the violation of basic guidelines while making the food, including the use of clean water and quality ingredients, among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Citizens may also lodge complaints against erring food dealers on 9444042322.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US