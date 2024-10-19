GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Food Safety Dept. issues guidelines ahead of Deepavali

Citizens may lodge complaints against erring food dealers on 9444042322

Updated - October 19, 2024 12:54 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

In the run-up to Deepavali, the Food Safety Department here has warned food dealers of action if the quality of food they sell – bakery items, sweets, and savouries – compromises public health.

The department has instructed those setting up temporary sweet and savouries stalls for Deepavali to apply and register via https://foscos.fssai.gov.in.

The public are urged to buy only properly packaged and labelled food that clearly mentions the date of manufacture and expiry as well as the ingredients, it said.

The department has also warned against the violation of basic guidelines while making the food, including the use of clean water and quality ingredients, among others.

Citizens may also lodge complaints against erring food dealers on 9444042322.

Published - October 19, 2024 12:53 pm IST

