Food safety department warns shops selling adulterated cool drinks

March 07, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

As the temperature started to rise in the district paving way for opening juice outlets, the Food Safety Department officials have asked the sellers to strictly follow provisions of food safety. The department officials cautioned the general public to avoid high-sugar content cool drinks during the summer and instructed them to check the cool drink bottle before consuming it.

To beat the heat, most people opt for cool drinks, which are less expensive than natural juices. Taking advantage of this, some people are manufacturing adulterated cool drinks in packets and small bottles and sell them in places where people gather in large numbers.

Food Safety Department officials has said these cool drinks may affect their health.

Salem District Designated Officer for Food Safety Department R. Kathiravan said that during summer seasons, these small cool drinks units or temporary units would start manufacturing such cool drinks. The consumer should first check the manufacturing date, expiry date, FSSAI licence number, and address of the manufacturer in the cool drinks packets or bottles. In general, high-sugar content drinks should be avoided during the summer season. In some places, people may find cool drinks in drums that have a more synthetic colour. The public should remember that these cool drinks are not made up of fruits, Mr. Kathiravan added.

Urging the people to choose fresh juice instead of cool drinks, Mr. Kathiravan said that fresh juice was really good for health, but sugar and ice should be avoided in it. If consumers need ice, then they should ensure that the ice was of good quality. “We have instructed the traders in this regard, and if people found any violations, they should lodge a complaint to the Food Safety Department at WhatsApp number 94440-42322, and within 48 hours, they would receive a reply regarding the action taken on their complaints.”