Food Safety Department urges public to exercise caution while buying sweet boxes for Deepavali

November 07, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - SALEM

The Food Safety Department has urged the public to exercise caution while buying sweet boxes for Deepavali.

Sale of gift boxes has begun in Salem district that has more than 300 sweet shops. The price ranges from ₹ 500 to ₹ 620 for one kg box, ₹ 250 to ₹320 for 500 gm box, and ₹ 125 to ₹ 150 for 250 gm box.

The Food Safety Department recently conducted a meeting with sweet shop owners and catering companies and explained the rules to be followed while preparing and selling sweets and savouries.

Salem district designated officer for Food Safety Department Kathiravan said that during the festival, sales of sweet boxes was high. The shops have been instructed to mention the manufacturing and expiry dates of sweets on the box. Milk sweets should be consumed within 24 to 48 hours of their manufacturing date. People should be cautious while buying boxes containing milk sweets. They should verify whether the expiry and manufacturing dates are printed on the boxes. If people find sweet boxes without the dates, they shall click a picture of the box and WhatsApp us at 94440-42322, Mr. Kathiravan added.

Mr. Kathiravan said that irrespective of the size of shops, everyone involved in the manufacturing and sale of sweets should have obtained registration certificate and licence. Special teams are formed to monitor sweet shops and also small traders who sell sweets in marriage halls. Till November 7, 54 samples have been taken following complaints from the public about the quality of sweets, Mr. Kathiravan added.