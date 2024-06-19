ADVERTISEMENT

Food Safety Department seizes contraband tobacco and single-use plastics in Dharmapuri

Published - June 19, 2024 07:50 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety Department, in a series of raids, seized contraband tobacco products and single-use plastics and spot fines were slapped here in Harur on Wednesday.

A team led by District Food Safety Officer Dr. A. Bhanu Sujatha held inspections in Morappur and surrounding areas in shops and eateries, where groceries, and outlets were found selling tobacco products and hoarding banned single-use plastics.

A grocer near the Morappur bus stand, who was found selling contraband tobacco, was fined ₹25,000 and notice issued to seal and close the shop until further notice. Similarly, raids were carried out in various eateries, juice outlets and bakeries, where it was found that food products were being sold past their expiry dates, without proper labels, and with colouring agents among other violations. Over 40 kgs of single-use plastics were also seized from various outlets, and violaters slapped with fines of ₹1,000 and ₹2,000 respectively.

