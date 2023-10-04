HamberMenu
Food Safety Department reaching out to mutton stalls for hygiene-sensitisation in Tiruppur

October 04, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUPPUR: The Food Safety Department is reaching out to mutton and chicken stalls in Tiruppur district to train workers in upkeep of hygiene, in the wake of the death of a student caused by consumption of ‘shawarma.’

The instructions include cleaning up their hands, replacement of rusted hooks with those with anti-rust properties, and dipping of knives in hot water before cutting the flesh and chopping pieces.

They have been instructed to scrape the surface of wooden material used for chopping using salt and turmeric as a measure against contamination, B. Vijayalalithambikai, Designated Officer for Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Tiruppur, said.

There was a risk of contamination of mutton or chicken kept out in the open for more than four hours is refrigerated.

Training programmes on the dos and don’ts in making of pasta have already been conducted for the cooking staff in restaurants. Eateries have been sensitised on the need for serving non-vegetarian dishes only after ensuring that they are fully cooked, and to desist from using synthetic food colorants, Dr. Vijayalalithambikai said.

The compliance of eateries in obtaining licences is to the extent of 96.7 % in Tiruppur district, she said.

The department is also reaching out to people to be wary of sale of ‘dead chicken’, whenever any instance of unscrupulous sellers trading in sick chicken procured at throwaway prices from the poultry farms crop up in the district. In a recent case, ‘dead chicken’ was confiscated from a group of women at Pandian Nagar along Perumanallur. The department, the official said, has been in touch with poultry farms to rule out such sale.

