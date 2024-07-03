Food safety department raid pani puri shops at Perundurai in Erode

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department raided pani puri shops in Perundurai on Tuesday evening to check for the use of chemicals.

This action was taken after the Karnataka Food Safety Department found carcinogenic chemicals in several pani puri samples. M. Muthukrishnan, the Food Safety Officer of Perundurai Block, led the team that inspected the carts selling pani puri to ensure that harmful chemicals were not being used. The sellers were instructed to use only high-quality ingredients and to avoid adding artificial flavours to the pani. They were also advised to maintain hygienic practices while preparing and serving the pani puri and to use disposable plates for serving.

The team also seized two kg of mushroom chilly from carts that were kept for sale. Officials said artificial colours were used and the seller was warned. The team also raided tea shops and a few bakeries and found bonda and bajji being served in newspapers. Shopkeepers were warned against unsafe practices and advised to always use banana leaves for serving. The officials also seized three kg of snacks prepared with artificial colouring and packages that did not contain details of manufacturers or packaging date and expiry date were seized. Notices were served to five shopkeepers for selling the snacks while the license of five shops were cancelled and sealed for violations. A fine of ₹25,000 was imposed on each of the five shopkeepers.

Officials said the inspection would continue and the public have been asked to lodge complaints to the department at the WhatsApp number 94440-42322.

