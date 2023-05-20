Food Safety department launches new website, app in Coimbatore

May 20, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The district Food Safety Department has recently released the central website and a mobile app so that consumers can reach the authorities better regarding complaints.

According to a press release, various measures are being taken by the department to ensure that all types of manufacturing companies, food production companies, wholesalers, re-packers, hotels, bakeries, restaurants and shops in the district deliver quality and healthy food to the public.

As a part of this, the website and app were launched. Consumers can opt for two languages - English and Tamil on the website — www.foodsafety.tn.gov.in. The Tamil Nadu Consumer App for mobiles can be downloaded for Android (https://play google.com/store/apps/details?id=com) and iOS platforms (https://apps.apple.com/in/app/tn-food-safety-consumerapp/id1565948095), the release said.

A WhatsApp number — 9444042322 to receive grievances and redress them was introduced in 2017. The issues reported through mail — unavupukar@gmail.com — will be addressed within 72 hours, the release stated.

