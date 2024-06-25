Food Safety Department cracks down on shops selling banned tobacco products in Tiruppur, imposes ₹ 21.25 lakh fine

The Food Safety Department in Tiruppur district, since the start of June, has caused a deterrent effect on sellers of banned tobacco products by sealing shops and imposing hefty fines.

Seventy-eight shops found selling products such as gutka, cool lip, and pan masala were sealed so far during this month. The banned products to the extent of 620 kg were confiscated and destroyed.

Fines to the extent of ₹21.25 lakh were imposed on the shops by teams of Food Safety Department officials led by the Designated Officer for Food Safety and Drug Administration in Tiruppur district P. Vijayalalithambikai.

Officials of local bodies and police department also accompanied the Food Safety Department officials during the surprise raids carried out under the instructions of District Collector T. Christuraj.

Shops found selling the banned tobacco items are sealed for 15 days and fined ₹ 25,000 for first-time offence. The punishment was scaled up to 30 days closure and ₹50,000 fine for second-time offence, and 90 days closure and ₹1 lakh fine for the third-time offence.

The Food Safety Department, in particular, carried out raids on shops close to schools and colleges.

On its part, the District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) in Tiruppur has also been mandated with the task of complete eradication of the banned tobacco products through implementation of the Guidelines for Tobacco Free Educational Institution (Revised)” for effective implementation of Section-6 of COTPA (The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act), 2003.

As per the revised guidelines the management of the educational institution should ensure that no tobacco products are sold inside the premises and in an area within a 100 yards from the premises. Any violation should be reported to the National Quitline at 1800-11-2356. Also, tobacco users must not be designated as tobacco monitors.

Dr. Vijayalalithambikai said the Food Safety Department will recommend to local bodies cancellation of trade licences of the shops if stocks of the banned tobacco products are found in the shops.

Promising confidentiality, Dr. Vijayalalithambikai also invited the public to pass on information over phone: 9444042322, in the event of clandestine sale of tobacco products, or lodge complaint through TN Food Safety Consumer App.