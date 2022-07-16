Food Safety Department conducts food festival in Salem
The Food Safety Department organised a food festival here on Saturday.
District Collector S. Karmegam flagged off a food safety awareness rally in which hundreds of people participated, including cricketer Natarajan. The rally ended at a marriage hall near Jawahar Mills.
At the food festival, 250 women prepared 500 varieties of dishes without using stoves. Women also prepared a mega-sized jaggery as part of the festival.
Chef Damu interacted with the public about cooking and doctors gave talks about quality foods. The food safety officials explained to the public how to identify adulterated food items using simple techniques.
