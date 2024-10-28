Food Safety Department cautions people against milk sweets in gift boxes and brightly coloured sweets

The Food Safety Department has advised people to avoid milk sweets in gift boxes and to be cautious of sweets with rich colours for the Deepavali festival.

In preparation for Deepavali, the district’s Food Safety Department held a Food Safety and Compliance (FoSTaC) session for 700 bakers. Additionally, the department convened a meeting with sweet shop owners and wholesalers in this regard last week.

Ahead of the festival, sweet shops and bakeries in the district have begun selling their products in gift boxes. The boxes usually feature an assortment of various sweets including milk-based ones like palkova, and are packed and ready to be sold.

Salem’s District Designated Officer for Food Safety, Dr. R. Kathiravan, warned that milk sweets have a shelf life of only 24 to 48 hours. “We instructed sweet shops to print manufacturing and expiry dates, customer care numbers, and ingredients on gift pack labels. While other sweets may last longer, milk sweets that exceed 48 hours in mixed gift boxes can spoil and contaminate other items, making them unsafe to eat,” he said.

The department has also warned against buying sweets that are rich in colour, as they may not be safe for consumption. It also advised against consuming sweets with dark yellow, green, or red colouring, as only 100 ppm of food-grade synthetic colour per kilogram is allowed.

Stating that a nine-member team was constituted to contact raids, Mr. Kathiravan said that over the past ten days, from October 17 to 27, food safety officials inspected 500 sweet shops in the district. This included 164 manufacturing units, 33 wholesale shops, and 303 retail shops. A total of 123 samples were collected from these establishments and sent for laboratory testing. If anyone encounters issues with the sweets or savouries, they are encouraged to send a complaint along with photos to the designated officer via WhatsApp at 94440-42322.