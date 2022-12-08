Food processing units, entrepreneurs in Erode told to make use of Central scheme

December 08, 2022 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - ERODE

Food processing industries, entrepreneurs, farmers’ producer organisations and self-help groups engaged in food processing business should make use of the subsidy offered under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme to upgrade their business.

Collector H. Krishnanunni, in a release, said the scheme was implemented by 60% funding by the Central government and 40% by the State government. Individual micro food processing units that wanted to upgrade the business could avail themselves of credit-linked capital subsidy at 35% of the eligible cost with a maximum ceiling of ₹10 lakh per unit. The subsidy was available only for purchase of machinery, technology and construction activities and the beneficiary should contribute minimum of 10% of the project cost.

Applicants should be over 18 years and there was no maximum age ceiling limit. Also, no educational qualification was required and beneficiaries who had benefited from other government schemes were also eligible.

Interested persons should register at www.pmfme.mofpi.gov.in/pmfme along with passport size photo, Aadhaar card, quotation, electricity charges receipt, land documents or rental agreement and Udyam registration certificate. After registration, they should contact the General Manager, District Industries Centre, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Chennimalai Road, Erode or contact 0424-2275283. Also, interested persons can contact the Project Manager at 89255 33947 and Assistant Engineer at 89255-33946, the release added.