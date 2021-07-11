Food processing start up starts exporting its product

Coimbatore

11 July 2021 22:28 IST

Coimbatore city-based Keerakadai.com, a food processing start up, has started exporting its product Greeny Meal.

A press release from the company said it started producing greens-based soups in six variants and ventured into ready-to-eat curries (Greeny Meal) last December. Since March, the start up started exporting to the US, Canada, Australia, south east Asian and European countries. Of the 25,000 boxes made in the last six months, 15,000 have been exported. G. Sriram Prasad, founder and CEO of Keerakadai.com, said the startup has tied up with 2,500 farmers across the State for the raw materials. The company is looking at ₹2.5 crore worth exports in one year, he said.

Federation appeal to State govt.

The Indian Texpreneurs Federation has appealed to the State government to come out with a system to brand Tamil Nadu’s textile and clothing industry as a sustainable destination for fashion sourcing. It also sought formation of a working group with 50 large apparel companies to work exclusively with Japan. The Association also suggested creation of plug and play parks for the apparel sector under the MITRA scheme in 10 to 15 small towns.

Advertising

Advertising