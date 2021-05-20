Coimbatore

Food packets distributed in Coimbatore

Members of All Religious Affinity Movement distributing food packets in Coimbatore on Wednesday.  

All Religious Affinity Movement volunteers have been distributing free food packets amid the COVID-19 lockdown after distributing around one lakh food packets in 2020 across Coimbatore district, said its State president J. Mohmed Rafi.

“We have distributed around 7,000 packets in the past week,” he said.

On Wednesday, the volunteers travelled from Kavundampalayam to Flower Market in the city and distributed 1,200 packets of ‘biriyani’ and water bottles to those in need, particularly daily wage labourers from other districts who were out of job due to the lockdown, according to Mr. Rafi.

A resident of Saibaba Colony, Mr. Rafi said that works are on to launch free ambulance services for Coimbatore on behalf of the organisation.

