Food not given on time, patients at Perundurai hospital complain

A day after a video surfaced in social media in which a few patients at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai claimed that food, milk and drinking water were not provided to them on time, Collector C. Kathiravan held inquiries with the patients on Thursday.

In a 3.03 minute video, a woman at the isolation ward claimed that food, medicines, milk for her baby and drinking water were not provided to her on time causing hardship.

She said that doctors and nurses were not attending to them and sought better treatment.

The video showed another woman complaining of lack of drinking water supply to them.

“The hospital employees treat us as untouchables and we suffer mentally,” she said.

The woman claimed that breakfast was provided to her at 10 a.m. and her husband, a diabetic and undergoing treatment, was also facing trouble as the doctors were not visiting them.

“Our test results show negative for COVID-19. Send us home and we will feel safer than being here,” the woman said.

When contacted, Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal told The Hindu that they would look into the problems and rectify it. On Thursday, Mr. Kathiravan inspected the ward and held inquiries with the patients.

Later, the Information and Public Relations Office released a 1.05 minute video in which the woman, who complained earlier, said that their demands were met and they were treated well. “We are receiving food on time and the nurses are attending to us,” she said.