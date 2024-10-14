ADVERTISEMENT

Food Minister inaugurates scheme works

Published - October 14, 2024 11:50 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani along with Minorities Welfare Minister S. M. Naser inaugurated various scheme works and full time fair price outlets here in Krishnagiri on Monday.

The minister inaugurated schemes works underway at a cumulative cost of ₹8.90 crore and also inaugurated 8 fair price outlets.

Earlier, Food Minister Mr. Sakkarapani also flagged open a coriander crushing unit in the Cooperative mill in Uthangarai at a cost of ₹32 lakh. Later, welfare benefits of ₹79.50 lakh was disbursed to Self Help Groups.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US