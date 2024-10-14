Food Minister inaugurates scheme works

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani along with Minorities Welfare Minister S. M. Naser inaugurated various scheme works and full time fair price outlets here in Krishnagiri on Monday.

The minister inaugurated schemes works underway at a cumulative cost of ₹8.90 crore and also inaugurated 8 fair price outlets.

Earlier, Food Minister Mr. Sakkarapani also flagged open a coriander crushing unit in the Cooperative mill in Uthangarai at a cost of ₹32 lakh. Later, welfare benefits of ₹79.50 lakh was disbursed to Self Help Groups.