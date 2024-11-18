Food Minister inaugurates cooperative society branches in Krishnagiri

Loans of up to ₹1,845.17 crore have been disbursed to over 2,64,953 beneficiaries from 2023 to as of date. This includes lendings towards crop loans, animal husbandry and Self-Help Groups and jewel loans, said Minister for food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani, at a function marking the 71st All India Cooperatives Week in Krishnagiri on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, under his own portfolio, over 115 fair price outlets were inaugurated in the district between June 2021 and as of date, Mr. Sakkarapani said.

Over 50,312 smart cards enabling families to access essential commodities through fair price outlets were also disbursed in the district during the same period, the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, inaugurating various branch offices of cooperative societies here, Mr. Sakkarapani also disbursed welfare benefits to the tune of ₹5.24 crore to over 544 beneficiaries.

On the credit support through the agriculture cooperative societies in the district, the Minister said the current fiscal alone had seen interest-free loans of upto ₹21.51 crore for livestock maintenance to 5,299 farmers, the Minister said.

Mr. Sakkarapani also inaugurated the branches of Hosur Self-Help Group Cooperative society, Pochampalli Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society and Pellarampalli Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.