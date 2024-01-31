Food minister distributes welfare aid in Krishnagiri

January 31, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Welfare aid to the tune of ₹4.93 crore was distributed to 2,098 beneficiaries by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani as part of Kalaignar centenary celebrations here on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event, Mr. Sakkarapani said, among the flagship schemes of the government, Pudumai Penn Thittam has seen 10,759 young women benefiting from the Scheme enabling them to higher education. In a bid to encourage students into pursuing education, letters signed personally by the chief minister were being sent, the minister said.