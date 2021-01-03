Food, heritage and fitness events mark Day Two of Coimbatore Vizha

Free helicopter rides were organised for frontline workers as part of Coimbatore Vizha on Sunday.

COIMBATORE

03 January 2021 23:43 IST

On Day Two of the 13th edition of Coimbatore Vizha on Sunday, hundreds of conservancy and frontline workers, went on a free helicopter ride.

As many as six persons went on a ride at a time that lasted 30 minutes. The organisers of the Vizha, partnering with Planet X, are conducting the ride to felicitate the frontline workers and the rides started on January 2. The public can also go on the ride by paying a fee. About 1,000 people are expected to enjoy the helicopter rides till January 10, the organisers said.

Chroicler Rajesh Govindarajulu took the participants of the Vizha on a virtual heritage tour of the city on Sunday.

Photos and videos were taken of the places covered and the historian narrated the details. These are uploaded online so that those interested can visit the site (https://youtu.be/H4u8B1p4c4Q) and watch the videos. About 20 places were covered, including Kongiamman Temple, Guru Hotel, Town Hall, Clock Tower, Jain temple, and residence of CK Subramaniya Mudaliyar. These are places of worship, educational institutions, important places and streets, eateries, commercial centres, etc., Mr. Govindarajulu said.

Registrations continued for the marathon and cyclathon. Those who want to participate can register and complete the rides at the convenient time before January 10 and upload the details.

As many as 11 restaurants are taking part in the food fest organised as part of the Vizha. Customers will get discounts at the restaurants.