Food, heritage and fitness events mark Day Two of Coimbatore Vizha

On Day Two of the 13th edition of Coimbatore Vizha on Sunday, hundreds of conservancy and frontline workers, went on a free helicopter ride.
As many as six persons went on a ride at a time that lasted 30 minutes. The organisers of the Vizha, partnering with Planet X, are conducting the ride to felicitate the frontline workers and the rides started on January 2. The public can also go on the ride by paying a fee. About 1,000 people are expected to enjoy the helicopter rides till January 10, the organisers said.
Chroicler Rajesh Govindarajulu took the participants of the Vizha on a virtual heritage tour of the city on Sunday.
Photos and videos were taken of the places covered and the historian narrated the details. These are uploaded online so that those interested can visit the site (https://youtu.be/H4u8B1p4c4Q) and watch the videos. About 20 places were covered, including Kongiamman Temple, Guru Hotel, Town Hall, Clock Tower, Jain temple, and residence of CK Subramaniya Mudaliyar. These are places of worship, educational institutions, important places and streets, eateries, commercial centres, etc., Mr. Govindarajulu said.
Registrations continued for the marathon and cyclathon. Those who want to participate can register and complete the rides at the convenient time before January 10 and upload the details.
As many as 11 restaurants are taking part in the food fest organised as part of the Vizha. Customers will get discounts at the restaurants.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath