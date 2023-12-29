GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Food festival in Coimbatore from January 5 to 7

December 29, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The food festival— Taste of Coimbatore— organised by the Coimbatore District Hoteliers’ Association will be held at Codissia grounds in the city from January 5 to 7, as part of Coimbatore Vizha.

According to Simon David, chairman of the event, over 70 brands/restaurants will put up 160 stalls offering a wide range of food choices to visitors at the three-day event.

“It is a food and entertainment event with music programmes, and Tamil folk art performances,” said K.A. Ramasamy, president of the Association. The stalls will be open from 5 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. on the three days.

The participants will select the best in the menu they have at their restaurants and serve it at the food festival. “There will be smaller portions at affordable prices so that the visitors can taste more food,” said C.V. Govindarajan, treasurer of the Association. Most of the stalls will have live counters too. Of the total stalls, about 15 will be food related companies.

Entry tickets will be available from December 30 at select hotels, on Paytm and Book My Show. Visitors can also buy the tickets (₹ 249 each) at the venue from 3 p.m. on the three days. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati will inaugurate the programme on January 5.

