Food exhibition to create awareness on fortified rice held in Krishnagiri

March 29, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A food exhibition featuring local delicacies prepared using fortified rice was organised at the Krishnagiri Collectorate.

The exhibition, held under the aegis of Collector Deepak Jacob, sought to create awareness on micro-nutrient rich fortified rice that is to be distributed through public distribution system. Fortified rice is rice fortified with folic acid and iron content lending nutrition and micro vitamins to the consumers, according to the administration.

The district administration engaged self-help groups to prepare lemon rice, sambar rice, coconut rice, tomato rice, pongal, puliodarai, tomato rice, mango rice, dal rice, curd rice, and keerai rice using the fortified rice, according to Mr. Jacob.

The rice will be introduced in all anganwadi centers, and noon-meal programmes in schools.