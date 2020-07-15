Food delivery staff condemn wage cut

Nearly 120 employees of online food delivery aggregator Swiggy went on a strike on Wednesday condemning reduction in wages .

In a petition to District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, they said that wages to delivery staff have been reduced from Monday. “Instead of ₹ 600 a day, we get only ₹ 340 now,” the petition said.

Most of the earnings are spent on fuel for two-wheelers, they said.

Requesting anonymity, one of the protesters, who had been a delivery partner with Swiggy for nearly two years in Tiruppur, claimed that the delivery staff also went on strike in Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Madurai . The company allegedly refused to restore the original wages, following which they went on strike, he said.

“Till they meet our demands, our protest will continue,” he said.

Efforts to reach Swiggy representatives through calls and text messages on social media platforms went in vain.