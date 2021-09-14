Food dealers told to register for licence

KRISHNAGIRI

14 September 2021 23:20 IST

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has urged food dealers to register themselves with the Department of Food Safety for licence under the Food Safety Act.

According to the Collector, under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the food dealers are mandated to register based on their turnover and sales with the Food Safety Department. This includes wholesale, retail dealers, distributors of oil, jaggery, bakery items, sweets, ice creams, cold drinks, sodas, snacks, spices and masalas, milk, food distribution vehicles, road side food hawkers, fruit and vegetable stalls, caterers, water can distributors and manufacturers, salt manufacturers, school and college canteens, anganwadi centres, and free food distributors in places of worship.

Under the new legislation, the department issues the permits that were earlier issued by the local bodies. Any dealer in food with an annual turnover of less than ₹12 lakh shall register by paying a fee of ₹100 and upload the details on www.foodlicensing.fssai. gov.in Similarly, varying tariffs for dealers with an annual turnover of ₹12 lakh shall be paid for registration.

Advertising

Advertising

The packaging shall bear the registration number, date of manufacture and expiry, failing which the manufacturer shall be booked under the provisions of the Act. People may lodge complaints with respect to food safety on whatsapp to 9444042322.