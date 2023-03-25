Food Cell police in Coimbatore seize 5,000 kg of PDS rice, eight vehicles in two operations

March 25, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In simultaneous operations at two locations on Friday, teams of the Food Cell police confiscated 5,000 kg of rice meant for supply to below poverty line families through public distribution system and confiscated eight vehicles belonging to suspected smugglers.

On inspecting a lorry parked in a suspicious manner along Ukkadam - Selvapuram road, a team found it loaded with 60 bags of rice, each weighing 50 kg.

The lorry owner Habib Rehman was a habitual offender and had been detained under the Goondas Act eight times, police sources said.

In another operation at Marappalam in Madukkarai area, a pick-up vehicle was intercepted and found to contain 40 bags of rice, each weighing 50 kg.

The driver Rajesh of Palakkad had confessed that the rice was being transported at the behest of dealers Kutti Rajendran of Kuniamuthur, his nephew Surya, and Sabeer of Walayar.

They were involved in purchasing rice from beneficiaries of public distribution system in Kuniamuthur area at cheap price and smuggling it to Kerala.

Rajesh was remanded in judicial custody. The teams are on the lookout for Habib Rehman, Rajendran, Surya and Sabeer.