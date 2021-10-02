‘Food business operators must carry 14-digit licence number’

With Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) making it mandatory for food business operators to mention the 14-digit licence/registration number on bills, the FSSAI officials conducted a training programme for food business operators in Tiruppur on Friday.

A release from FSSAI Designated Officer (Tiruppur) B. Vijayalalithambigai said that the Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) programme was held for the food business operators in association with Cotton Market Vendors’ Association. Vendors of vegetables, fruits, groceries and those running eateries were trained by FSSAI-recognised trainers.

From October 1, all food business operators across the country are required to print their respective 14-digit FSSAI licence/registration number on the bills, receipts and invoices on sale of products, the release said. This will help consumers to report on low-quality products and for authorities to initiate action. The food business operators must ensure that they have the renewed licence/registration number and strict action will be initiated against those operating without this 14-digit number, Dr. Vijayalalithambigai said in the release.

The programme also covered adherence to COVID-19 safety protocol in all enterprises, donation of excess food items to voluntary organisations and prevention of reuse of cooking oil by donating the used cooking oil to authorised biodiesel manufacturers, according to the release.

Public grievances regarding food safety shall be communicated to the FSSAI via WhatsApp at 94440 42322.