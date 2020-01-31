Food business operators fined

Officials from the Food Safety Department conducted a special drive here recently and fined food business operators for various violations under the Food Safety Act.

The drive was conducted on January 24 and 25. The officials checked the premises of bakeries, beeda stalls and other general stores. They raided around 33 places and fined 20 shops to the tune of ₹1 lakh for use of banned products like hans and 13 shops to the tune of ₹26,000 for use of banned plastic items. The officials warned that action would be taken against repeat offenders.