Food and Civil Supplies Minister inaugurates cycle distribution for the academic year

Published - July 31, 2024 07:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani distributed cycles to students in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. 31 July 2024. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani inaugurated the distribution of bicycles to government school students on Wednesday. Bicycles are proposed to be distributed to over 14,581 students at a total cost of ₹7.02 crore.

Earlier, Mr. Sakkarapani also handed over free house pattas to 39 Irular families and added that this fulfilled a 40-year-old demand of the Irulars, and flagged off new bus services under the Magalir-Vidiyal Payanam and additional bus services from Krishnagiri-Bengaluru.

Touring through the district inspecting schemes and projects, the minister also inaugurated works for two new buildings for a block-level integrated agricultural marketing centre, each at a cost of ₹3 crore totalling a cumulative cost of ₹6 crore in Agasipalli and Kelamangalam respectively. Mr. Sakkarapani also inaugurated four road laying projects under the Chief Minister’s village road development scheme at a cost of ₹2.73 crore, and a new fair price outlet in Kondappanayanapalli village under the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam.

