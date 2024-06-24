Following TH report, three teachers posted on deputation at government school in Erode’s Bargur Hills

Following a report published in The Hindu that highlighted students suffering due to a shortage of teachers, the District Educational Officer has posted three teachers on deputation to the Government Higher Secondary School at Devarmalai in Bargur Hills. The teachers began their jobs on Monday, June 24, 2024.

A report titled ‘Shortage of teachers at government school hits students in Bargur hills in Erode’ was published in the newspaper, on June 22, 2024. T. Sampath, Chief Educational Officer, Erode district, conducted an inquiry with the educational department officials and expedited the process to appoint three teachers. The CEO passed orders on June 23, posting three teachers on deputation to the school.

A postgraduate teacher in mathematics at the Government Model Higher Secondary School in Anthiyur and a postgraduate teacher in economics at the Government Higher Secondary School at Osur in Bargur Hills were posted to take classes on Mondays and Wednesdays. Both teachers began teaching classes 11 and 12 from Monday. Likewise, a graduate teacher in mathematics from the Government Model Higher Secondary in Anthiyur was posted to handle classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The order said they would continue at the school until further orders.

Currently, a total of 243 students study from classes 6 to 10. Against the sanctioned teacher strength of eight, only three teachers are available to take classes. Likewise, 97 students are studying classes 11 and 12 and only four postgraduate teachers are available against the sanctioned strength of six. The post of teachers for arts subjects, economics, commerce, Hhstory and accounts, were yet to be created and hence no teachers have been appointed so far.

The CEO said like last academic year, teachers would be posted on deputation and part-time teachers would also be appointed through the school management committee. He said all steps would be taken to ensure the studies of students living in the hills were not affected.

