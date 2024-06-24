GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Following TH report, three teachers posted on deputation at government school in Erode’s Bargur Hills

The Hindu had highlighted, in a report, the problems students were facing due to a shortage of teachers at the government higher secondary school in Devarmalai in Bargur Hills

Published - June 24, 2024 04:13 pm IST - ERODE

S P Saravanan
S P Saravanan
Three teachers were posted on deputation at the Government Higher Secondary at Devarmalai in Bargur Hills in Erode district

Three teachers were posted on deputation at the Government Higher Secondary at Devarmalai in Bargur Hills in Erode district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following a report published in The Hindu that highlighted students suffering due to a shortage of teachers, the District Educational Officer has posted three teachers on deputation to the Government Higher Secondary School at Devarmalai in Bargur Hills. The teachers began their jobs on Monday, June 24, 2024.

A report titled ‘Shortage of teachers at government school hits students in Bargur hills in Erode’ was published in the newspaper, on June 22, 2024. T. Sampath, Chief Educational Officer, Erode district, conducted an inquiry with the educational department officials and expedited the process to appoint three teachers. The CEO passed orders on June 23, posting three teachers on deputation to the school.

A postgraduate teacher in mathematics at the Government Model Higher Secondary School in Anthiyur and a postgraduate teacher in economics at the Government Higher Secondary School at Osur in Bargur Hills were posted to take classes on Mondays and Wednesdays. Both teachers began teaching classes 11 and 12 from Monday. Likewise, a graduate teacher in mathematics from the Government Model Higher Secondary in Anthiyur was posted to handle classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The order said they would continue at the school until further orders.

Currently, a total of 243 students study from classes 6 to 10. Against the sanctioned teacher strength of eight, only three teachers are available to take classes. Likewise, 97 students are studying classes 11 and 12 and only four postgraduate teachers are available against the sanctioned strength of six. The post of teachers for arts subjects, economics, commerce, Hhstory and accounts, were yet to be created and hence no teachers have been appointed so far.

The CEO said like last academic year, teachers would be posted on deputation and part-time teachers would also be appointed through the school management committee. He said all steps would be taken to ensure the studies of students living in the hills were not affected.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.