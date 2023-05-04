Following series of accidents on Kuppanur-Yercaud ghat road, vehicles checked at foothills

May 04, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Salem

Following a series of accidents on Kuppanur-Yercaud ghat road, the district administration allowed vehicles only after checking the fitness of the vehicles on Thursday.

Road repair works are taking place in the second and third hairpin bends on Salem-Yercaud Ghat Road from April 24 at a cost of ₹1.90 crore.

Following the work, only two-wheelers were allowed, and the remaining vehicles were diverted via Kuppanur to reach Yercaud. Due to rain for a few days in the last two weeks, the repair work has not been completed.

Meanwhile, due to an increase in the number of vehicles in Yercaud, from May 1 to 3, three accidents took place on Kuppanur ghat road in which one person was killed and 25 were injured.

Following the accidents, the Salem district administration said in a release on Wednesday evening that after the inspection by the transport officials at the accident spots on the ghat road, it was found that brake failure was the main reason for the accidents.

So, all vehicles entering the ghat road will be checked by regional transport officials and only vehicles that are fit will be allowed. The driving capacity of the vehicle drivers will also be checked, the release said.

On Thursday, District Collector S. Karmegam and Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar inspected the road repair works.

Mr. Karmegam said that various measures have been taken to ensure the safety of tourists coming to Yercaud. Due to the rain, the repair works are delayed.

From Saturday (May 6), light motor vehicles will also be allowed to use the Salem-Yercaud ghat road. The road repair works will be completed on May 10, and after that, from May 11, heavy vehicles will be allowed, Mr. Karmegam added.

Urging the tourists to follow road safety rules, Mr. Karmegam said that while travelling on the ghat roads, people should wear helmets and seat belts. Tourists coming from long distances should confirm whether their driver has experience in driving on ghat roads.

Drivers coming from Yercaud should not drive in neutral and should drive in first or second gear. While passing hairpin bends, the vehicles should pass at 10 km speed, Mr. Karmegam added.

The Collector also inspected the checking of vehicles by the RTO officials at the Kuppanur Ghat Road entrance.