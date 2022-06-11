Following ‘Meendum Majappai’ scheme, Forest department distributes cloth bags to visitors to Zoological park in Salem

Following the State government initiative, Meendum Manjappai, the Forest department officials have started distributing cloth bags to visitors at the Government Zoological Park at Kurumbapatti.

The Forest department banned the use of plastic items in the park and personnel posted at the entrance check the bags of visitors and seize the plastic items. But they were not providing alternative bags to the visitors to take in their essentials.

The government department officials are promoting the scheme to discourage the use of plastic items among the public. Based on this, the forest staff in Kurumbapatti park distributed cloth bags to visitors.

V.P. Subramaniam, Forest Range Officer for Kurumbapatti zoological park, told The Hindu that the Department has banned the use of plastic in the park. But to create awareness among people, the Department decided to distribute cloth bags.“We approached some sponsors and purchased cloth bags. On the occasion of World Environment Day celebrations on June 5, we started to distribute the cloth bags to the tourists and we have received good response from them,” he added.

“We also explaine the harms of using plastics to the visitors. Till we get sponsors, we will distribute cloth bags to the visitors,” Mr. Subramaniam said.