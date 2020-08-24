‘Following Maoism is my basic right’

Coimbatore

24 August 2020 22:29 IST

C. Veeramani was released from Coimbatore Central Prison after spending five years in judicial custody

Following Maoism in my basic right, said C. Veeramani, who was released from the Coimbatore Central Prison, after spending five years in judicial custody in different cases, on Monday.

“I adhere to the Maoist ideology. Like people adhere to ideologies such as Vedanta or Gandhism, it is my basic right to follow Maoism… What will prison do to me? As Socrates said you cannot destroy my thoughts. Similarly, nobody can do anything to my views and ambitions,” said the 71-year-old man from Rayanallur in Cuddalore district.

Though Mr. Veeramani tried to interact with mediapersons, the Race Course police forced his advocate to escort him away from the prison compound.

“You (the Government) have the right to imprison me for five years but I don’t have the right to speak my views for five minutes? ... What regime is this? This is the police regime,” he said.

Before leaving, he offered condolences to the doctors and policemen who died due to COVID-19.

An advocate, who was rendering legal aid to Mr. Veeramani, said that the latter had eight cases registered against him in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

“He was acquitted from a murder case in Karnataka. He was granted bail in all the other seven cases,” said the advocate.

Mr. Veeramani was arrested along with four others namely Roopesh, his wife Shyna, Kannan and Anoop Mathew from a bakery at Karumathampatti in Coimbatore rural in May 2015.

Ms. Shyna had obtained bail and had come out of prison in August 2018.

Mr. Veeramani obtained bail from the Principal District Court, Erode, on August 19 in a case registered by the Kadathur police related to alleged use of fake documents for obtaining sim cards in 2015.

He has to put his signature before the Kadathur police in Erode at 10 a.m. everyday until further order from the court.