Following elephant corridor notification in Sigur plateau, illegal resorts spring up in nearby areas

Following the Supreme Court verdict, upholding the notification of the elephant corridor in the Sigur plateau in 2018, conservationists allege that there has been a surge in resorts and commercial establishments mushrooming in the areas just outside the notified elephant corridor.

The concerns raised by conservationists was confirmed by the Nilgiris district administration and the Revenue Department, who have issued closure notices recently to 17 buildings operating illegally as commercial businesses, mostly private resorts, along Kalhatti Ghat Road leading to Masinagudi and Mudumalai.

Speaking to The Hindu, a prominent conservationist in Tamil Nadu, requesting anonymity, said that since the closure of the 39 resorts located along the corridor, many of the businesses have moved to areas just outside it, including Masinagudi, Mavanallah, Chadappatti and along the Kalhatti slopes. “These areas are governed by the same restrictions that are in place in the elephant corridor. The Tamil Nadu Preservation of Private Forests Act is in force in these areas, and no illegal resorts should be allowed to function,” said the conservationist.

Nilgiris District Collector S.P.Amrith said that the 17 buildings had been identified by the Revenue Department as having got permission to operate as residences, but had instead been used for commercial purposes by the owners. Mr. Amrith said that notices had been issued to the buildings’ owners and that necessary action would be taken.

Most of the buildings are located in Hullathi village panchayat between Thalakundah and the 36 th hairpin bend of Kalhatti Ghat Road. The route is known for its scenic views, its popularity with tourists and sighting of wildlife, including tigers and elephants.

The resorts pose a risk not only to wildlife, but also to people, argue conservationists who point to the recent accident along Kalhatti Ghat road that resulted in the death of one person and injuries to 17 others after their van plunged off the road while trying to descend the route illegally. Two persons operating a private resort have since been arrested for helping the driver of the van bypass the police checkpost in Thalakundah, where policemen have been stationed for the last few years to prevent vehicles from outside the Nilgiris using the road to descend the road, which is known to be extremely dangerous due to its sharp corners and steep gradients.