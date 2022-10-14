Following ban, police seal four offices of PFI in Coimbatore district

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 14, 2022 19:54 IST

A policeman standing in front of the office of the Popular Front of India at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore which was sealed on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The police on Friday sealed four offices of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Coimbatore district where the outlawed organisation had a significant member base.

Senior police officers said that the offices were sealed in the presence of Revenue Department officials based on the direction from the Central Government, which was executed through the State Home Department.

The sealed premises include the main office of the PFI at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore city, another office on nearby Vincent Road, and offices in satellite towns, Mettupalayam and Pollachi.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said that the State government, which received directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), gave powers to the District Collectors and Commissioners of Police to seal the offices of the banned organisation.

“We executed the orders in the presence of Revenue officials,” he said.

Like Coimbatore city, PFI had considerable member base in Mettupalayam and Pollachi. Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan said that PFI offices in the two towns were sealed based on instructions from the District Collector.

The MHA outlawed PFI and eight front organisations for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, on September 28.

