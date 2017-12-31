Follow rules, police tells New Year revellers

Taking forward its 'Accident free New year 2018' initiative, city police on Saturday commenced distribution of greeting cards with an advisory to motorists at major junctions in Coimbatore.

A joint initiative by the traffic and law and order departments, city police will distribute 10,000 such cards to motorists ahead of New Year eve.

Traffic Inspector (West) K.V. Sathasivem said that the city police commissioner K. Periaiah has extended whole support for the initiative which is executed by Deputy Commissioners of Police S. Lakshmi (law and order) and Sujit Kumar (traffic).

Teams led by Mr. Sathesivem and Traffic East Inspector A. Shanmugam on Saturday distributed greeting cards to motorists at 22 locations.

“The card conveys New Year wishes along with advisory on speeding, drunk drive and rash driving,” said Mr. Sathasivem.

Around 5,000 greeting cards were also attached to cars and two-wheelers using rubber bands at malls and parking lots. The police will have 22 checking points on Mettupalayam Road, Avinashi Road, Tiruchi Road, Sathy Road, Thadagam Road, Palakkad Road and Pollachi Road.

A release from the police said that bursting of fire crackers in public place and roads will not be permitted. Bars, bakeries, restaurants will not be allowed to operate after the permitted hours.

Movement of vehicles will be restricted between 11 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday on Dr. Nanjappa Road flyover, Avinashi Road flyover, North Coimbatore flyover and Sungam-Ukkadam bypass bridge.

Hotels and clubs have been asked not to use swimming pools for New Year celebrations.

Public addressing systems used for celebrations should not cross the limit of 45 decibels.

Barricades will be placed at regular intervals on these roads to cut down speeding. Operators of GVK EMRI said that 108 ambulances will be stationed at strategic locations.

A release from Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) said that their ambulances will be deployed at four major places for emergency service.