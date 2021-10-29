‘Follow rules during manufacture, sales of Deepavali sweets’

COIMBATORE

29 October 2021 00:03 IST

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has appealed to manufacturers and sellers of sweets and savouries to follow safe and hygienic practices during Deepavali season.

The food regulator has instructed sweet manufacturers and sellers to keep their facilities hygienic, use quality raw materials and avoid adulterants and non-permitted colours.

K. Tamilselvan, Designated Officer of FSSAI, Coimbatore district, also instructed manufacturers and traders not to use newspapers and single use polythene bags for packing sweets. A fine of ₹2,000 will be imposed on violators.

All packaged products should have a proper labelling, which include FSSAI licence/registration number, the name and address of the manufacturer, dates of manufacture and expiry, price and ingredients.

It should also mention whether the product is made of ghee, vanaspati or any other type of oil. The details should be displayed for customers in the case of non-packed or loose sweets sold at shops. Sweets made with milk should be kept separately and customers should be informed of the ‘use by date’.

Manufacturers should avoid use of reheated oil for making sweets and savouries. Oil once used was being collected under the Repurpose Used Cooking Oil scheme for converting it into biodiesel. Sweets manufacturers in corporation limits can contact recocoimbatore@gmail.com, 90877-90877 or 94455-17187 to inform about the stock of used cooking oil for collection.