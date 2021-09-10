‘Follow guidelines for celebrations’

District Collector S. Karmegham advised the public to conduct Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations as per guidelines issued by the State government.

The Collector said in a release that celebrations were not permitted in public places and idols must not be installed in public places. Processions were not allowed and individuals were permitted to install idols at their homes and immerse it at nearest water bodies. Individuals were permitted to leave idols near temples which would be later handled by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

The Collector told presspersons on Thursday that executive magistrates have been deployed for all police station limits here. The Collector requested the public to follow standard safety protocols and wear masks while visiting markets to procure materials for the celebrations.

Meeting held

Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav interacted with members of Hindu religious outfits and other organisations regarding conduct of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations here.

Mr. Abhinav appealed to the organisations to extend cooperation for conducting the celebrations in a peaceful manner here and requested organisations to conduct the celebrations as per the guidelines issued by the State government. Mr. Abhinav said that organisations interested in leaving idols on temple premises may do so with the permission of respective temple authorities and advised the members not to install idols at public places.

He added that due to COVID-19 pandemic, public can place idols within their homes as part of the celebrations and may take the idols for immersion at water bodies close to their residence. Mr. Abhinav said that processions are not allowed as part of crowd control measures.

Members of Hindu Munnani, who took part in the meeting, raised objections to the restrictions issued by the State government and alleged that only Hindu festivities are being restricted. Close to 50 members of various organisations took part in the meeting.