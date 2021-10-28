‘Follow COVID-19 norms to ensure safe Deepavali’

With Deepavali around the corner and people thronging the market areas for shopping, students of Kongu Kalvi Nilayam Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Rangampalayam conducted an awareness programme asking the public to follow COVID-19 norms for the safety of all.

The students said the SARS-CoV-2 virus was still active in society as cases continue to be reported across the State.

With less than a week for Deepavali, shoppers thronged market areas, bus stands, commercial areas and public places in large numbers. But, many failed to wear masks or maintain personal distance. “By following the norms, safety of all people will be ensured,” they said.

They said safe Deepavali celebration could only be ensured if COVID-19 norms were followed during the shopping.

Earlier, school chairman M. Chinnasamy and secretary K. Selvaraj inaugurated the campaign. Students took part in the campaign by wearing masks and maintaining personal distance on Chennimalai Main Road.