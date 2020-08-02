Follow COVID-19 norms, tea manufacturers told

02 August 2020 23:03 IST

UDHAGAMANDALAM

Tea manufacturers were issued a series of instructions to follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among their workers in the Nilgiris.

Advertising

Advertising

In a meeting held recently, Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary and Managing Director of The Tamil Nadu Small Tea Growers’ Industrial Cooperative Tea Factories’ Federation Limited (INDCOSERVE), advised owners of tea factories to ensure that the workers employed in their factories are mandatorily made to wear masks and regularly use hand sanitisers.

She also urged them to provide the workers with hand sanitiser every hour while they were working in their factories and ensure personal distancing.

Ms. Sahu also advised officials from tea manufacturing units who had to travel outside the district to self-isolate themselves once they returned, and get tested for COVID-19.

The meeting, which was held in the end of July, was attended by the Nilgiris District Collector, J. Innocent Divya.

Speaking at the event, the Collector said that more than 34,000 swab samples had been lifted from residents across the Nilgiris and tested.

She urged the people to inform the administration regarding persons who recently returned to the Nilgiris from other districts by contacting the COVID-19 helpline at 1077.

After the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked past the 800-mark on Saturday, the district administration announced that 650 of the total people who tested positive have recovered and returned home.

Also, present at the meeting was District Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation Limited Srinivas Reddy and officials from the health department in the Nilgiris. The meeting was attended by over 20 representatives from tea factories and manufacturing units across the district.