‘Follow biomedical waste rules’

With complaints pouring in that biomedical waste from hospitals were dumped in roadside bins, a joint inspection was carried out in four private hospitals in Guhai and Kondalampatti areas in the city here on Thursday.

Recently, Collector V. Sampath conducted a meeting on the need to follow the Biomedical Waste Management and Handling Rules, 1998 and asked officials to inspect hospitals and check whether the procedures are followed. A team comprising Joint Director of Medical Services M. Valarmathi, City Health Officer R. Selvakumar and Rangasamy, District Environmental Engineer, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board visited the hospitals and found colour-coded bags for disposal system not followed. The biomedical waste, which is hazard to both human and animals, need to be segregated as syringe, drugs and toxic drugs and dropped in the bags. The Edappadi-based authorised private company will pick up the bags and safely dispose it. However, officials found that segregation is not done properly.

Officials said that a meeting will be conducted with all the hospital administration on biomedical waste segregation and will be asked to follow the handling rules and hand over the waste to the private company for disposal and not dump in bins. “Time period will be given for implementation after which action will be taken accordingly”, they added.