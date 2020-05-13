Folk artists seek assistance

With no weddings and temple festivals conducted due to lockdown in the past two months, members of Naiyandi Melam (folk artists) troupes lost their livelihood as they seek assistance from the State government.

There are over 500 families in the district who were involved in playing music during temple festivals and pujass, Margazhi season and also in marriages. However, the lockdown has a tremendous effect on these families, who are without income. “Since no temple festivals and marriages were conducted in the past 45 days, we have no income”, said an artist who fear that the worst is not yet over as normalcy would take more than two months to return.

A group of artists on Wednesday assembled at Ammapet and played their instruments urging the government to provide assistance during the lockdown. “We play music for the happiness of the people, but now, we play seeking food for us”, a few line of their songs said.