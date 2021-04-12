Folk artistes call for relaxation of guidelines

Theatre and folk artistes here have called for relaxation of COVID containment guidelines in order to pursue their livelihood.

Calling for an “urgent livelihood intervention” from the district administration, the folk and theatre artistes urged the district administration to relax the pandemic control guidelines forbidding temple festivals and cultural events and congregations that lent space for them to eke out their livelihood.

Earlier, the folk and theatre artistes arrived at the collectorate with their instruments to prevail upon the administration.

In the wake of spike in daily reporting of COVID cases in the State, the government had announced a series of lockdown measures that entailed a ban on religious festivals and gatherings, among others restrictions. According to the Dharmapuri Theatre and Folk Artistes’ Welfare Association, the folk and theatre artistes found jobs often during temple festivities timed during the summer vacation.

According to the association, the theatre and folk artistes had only recently begun to find their feet after a year-long dry spell, due to the pandemic and the lockdown. However, with the rise in the cases, the re-imposition of stringent guidelines would pull the community of artistes down just when they were finding their feet, the association has said.

They have urged the administration to make allowances for cultural programmes to enable them to find means of livelihood.