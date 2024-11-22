 />

Fog disrupts vehicle movement on Dhimbam Ghat Road

Published - November 22, 2024 06:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Poor visibility due to fog has disrupted vehicle movement on Dhiman Ghat Road in Erode district on Friday.

Poor visibility due to fog has disrupted vehicle movement on Dhiman Ghat Road in Erode district on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Movement of vehicles on Dhimbam Ghat Road was disrupted due to fog in the morning hours on Friday.

The ghat road on the Dhimbam – Mysuru National Highway 948 with 27 hairpin bends passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and connects both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Due to fog in the hairpin bends from 24 to 27, vehicles, particularly lorries, were operated at slow speed as the visibility was very poor.

A lorry driver plying between Sathyamangalam and Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka said presence of fog in the morning and evening hours in the last three weeks affected vehicle movement as they operated vehicles with caution. He said that during weekends, they faced much hardship as movement of vehicles was very high.

Published - November 22, 2024 06:27 pm IST

