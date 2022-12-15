Fog disrupts vehicle movement in Erode

December 15, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Poor visibility due to fog has disrupted vehicle movement in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Movement of vehicles in the city and on the outskirts was disrupted due to dense fog here on Thursday.

Most of the areas witnessed thick fog till 8 a.m. and drivers drove with headlights on. Also, heavy vehicles were operated at slow speed as the visibility was very poor in the morning. Motorists faced difficulty in negotiating bends on Dhimbam ghat road and also in the hill areas of Kadambur and Bargur.

Personnel at the check posts in Bannari and Hasanur asked motorists to ply their vehicles with caution to avoid collisions. The situation turned normal after 9 a.m.

