Fodder development scheme to be implemented on 40 acre in Krishnagiri

MNREGS workers preparing bunds on a field for fodder cropping in Veppanahalli.

KRISHNAGIRI

19 August 2021 23:59 IST

The State Fodder Development Scheme for 2020-21 was inaugurated by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy in Pillanakuppam village at Shoolagiri here on Thursday.

Grazing fields

The scheme envisions creating grazing fields with fodder cropping to enable grazing of livestock.

It entails levelling of lands over an expanse of 40 acre under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Under this, land is levelled, mud bunds are set up and fodder is cropped using the MNREGS workforce.

The scheme is being jointly implemented by the Department of Animal Husbandry and the Rural Development Agency.

It aims at creating self-sufficiency in fodder and provides for local access and availability. Under the scheme, 40 acre has been proposed to be brought under fodder cropping for the current fiscal in Krishnagiri.

This includes 5 acre at Begepalli village in Hosur, 25 acre at Reddypatti village in Vanipatty panchayat, Mathur block and 10 acre at Pillanakuppam village in Vepanapalli block. Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, K. Malarvizhi was present.