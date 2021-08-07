Focused efforts help contain COVID-19 spread in industries

COIMBATORE

07 August 2021 00:03 IST

Importance given to contact tracing, pool testing and regular testing of workers

Industries in Coimbatore have not seen a spike in COVID-19 cases because of focused efforts by the units and the officials, said B. Karthigaivasan, general manager of District Industries Centre.

The units that employed a large number of workers, such as ready made garments and foundries, were all following standard operating procedures. “We are able to trace contacts and isolate them if there are reports of COVID-19 positive cases,” he said. Further, there were pool testing and regular testing of workers at industries. With regard to vaccination, for every allotment of vaccine to the district, 1,000 doses were allotted to the industries. These were given to the industrial associations. “We have created a roster system among industry associations and distribute vaccines based on the roster,” he said.

Regarding reports of a textile mill recently seeing a cluster of cases, he said that was a standalone case and there were not any other unit that reported such clusters.

According to a source in the textile mill industry, migrant workers are reluctant to get vaccinated.

The government should make vaccination mandatory for all industrial workers and work out a system to ensure all workers get the vaccination.

It should also ensure that all workers wear masks and follow the SOPs.

In a memorandum to the Finance Minister, the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association said COVID-19 vaccinations should be arranged immediately on priority for all the eligible persons through special campaigns.